‘Please do not hurt yourselves.’ Netflix begs fans to skip ‘Bird Box’ challenge

An online challenge associated with the thriller “Bird Box” has Netflix begging fans to take off their blindfolds for safety’s sake.

In the 2018 film, a mom portrayed by Sandra Bullock tries to get her children to safety following an apocalypse caused by supernatural beings, according to IMDB. She and the children, named Boy and Girl, must remain blindfolded to protect themselves from the entities.

The so-called “Bird Box” challenge involves people performing everyday tasks while blindfolded and posting videos of the results online, People reported.

On Wednesday, Netflix posted to Twitter to ask fans, in essence, to knock it off.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the Twitter post reads. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Netflix announced Dec. 28 that more than 45 million people had viewed “Bird Box” on the streaming service in its first seven days, giving the original production a record debut, The Verge reported.