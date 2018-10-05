These are the top 5 scariest movies, Halloween poll says

What is the scariest movie ever? With Halloween around the corner, Redbox.com wanted to find out.
The company, which rents movies via red kiosks and on-demand streaming, conducted a survey of more than 1,200 members between September 11 to September 18, 2018.
It also ranked respondents’ favorite family friendly Halloween movies.
Here are the top five scariest movies ever seen, according to the poll.
- “The Exorcist”
- “The Silence of the Lambs”
- “The Ring”
- “The Shining”
- “Saw”
Here are the top five favorite family friendly Halloween movies.
- “Hocus Pocus”
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
- “Beetlejuice”
- “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- “Hotel Transylvania”
“Hocus Pocus” celebrates its 25 anniversary this year, and is available at Redbox. “The Exorcist,” almost a half century old at 45 this year, is available on Redbox On Demand.
Other poll findings:
- Almost half a century after it’s release, “The Exorcist” is still the scariest movie responders have ever seen.
- Staying home and watching a scary movie (37%) edged out trick or treating (31%) as respondents favorite way to spend Halloween, while parents with children at home prefer trick-or-treating (53%) over watching a scary movie (26%).
- When watching scary movies, most responders (41%) prefer to have their significant other with them.
- When given the option to choose popcorn or Halloween candy as their favorite snack while watching a scary movie, popcorn was the clear winner for 72% of responders.
