Nike unveils Colin Kaepernick as the face of its newest ‘Just Do It’ ad

For two decades, Boo Boos Record store has hosted an event where kids can sing, dance and listen to music together. SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon has been influential in keeping the program open, store owner Mike White says.
The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.
Thomas Kofron is a San Luis Obispo, California, firefighter who competed in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He made it through a June 6 episode and is now headed to the show's Los Angeles City Finals, airing July 16.
Watch the trailer for "Cabin Brothers," a new DIY Network show that premieres Wednesday, May 16. It stars John and Ron Daniels, two brothers from Paso Robles, California, who previously starred in "Redwood Kings" on Animal Planet.
The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.