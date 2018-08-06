See the pups that took on California’s World Dog Surfing Championships

Thousands of fans and more than four dozen amateur and top dog surfers participated Saturday in the third annual World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, near San Francisco.

The competition took place at Linda Mar Beach. Dogs were matched according to their weight. Categories included solo dog surfing and tandem with a human.

Yes, life jackets and vests were required. The dogs also competed out of the water with Frisbee catching and ball fetching, as well as canine fashion.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Proceeds went to animal, environmental and surfing non-profit agencies, according to CBS SF Bay Area.

Organizers posted the winners of various competitions on their website.

The judges were human. One judge explained the evaluation process.

“It’s subjective,” judge Sam Stahl told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s a feeling. You’re looking for ability to stand, ride, move in the wave. You’re looking for style. How panicked or how calm the dog is. That makes a difference.”

SHARE COPY LINK The 2018 World Dog Surfing Championships brought out thousands of spectators and dozens of canine surfers on Saturday, August 4, 2018.