Nothing up their sleeves: The Naked Magicians are headed to SLO

Hold on to your hats, because these magicians aren't holding on to theirs — or any of their clothes.

The Naked Magicians — Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler — will perform at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo on Oct. 24.

Billed as "the world’s funniest and naughtiest magic show," The Naked Magicians mix magic, humor and nudity. The Australian duo has appeared on NBC's "America's Got Talent" and performed in more than 200 cities.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Wayne and Tyler were best friends with a magic act when they got the idea in 2014 to combine stripping and sleight of hand, Wayne told the Miami Herald in 2015.

“We looked at each other and said why not do what no one ever done before — make the world's first naughty, cheeky magic show,” Wayne said.

“It’s the ultimate girls’ night out, but it’s for everyone. It’s for gay people, it’s for straight people, people of all ages as long as you’re an adult,” he said. “It’s not crude, but it is very naughty.”

Tickets for The Naked Magician's Oct. 24 show cost $25 to $52. For more information, visit fremontslo.com.