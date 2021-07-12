California schools must ban students who refuse to wear masks, health officials say

California students won’t be allowed on school campuses without face masks, according to updated state Department of Public Health guidance released Monday.

Those who refuse to wear the coverings will instead have to learn through “alternative educational opportunities.”

The state agency already announced last week that face coverings for students and adults would still be required in schools this fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The rules are stronger than recommendations laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that vaccinated individuals can shed their masks in most settings.

The new federal guidance still recommends face masks for unvaccinated people, and separating students at least three feet indoors in order to reduce transmission. When distancing isn’t possible, the agency urged schools to “layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”

Because many California schools won’t be able to distance students per those recommendations, the Department of Health wrote in a Friday press release, the state agency decided to continue mandating masks regardless of vaccination status.

As part of the mandate, schools will have to turn students away who refuse to wear a mask and who are not covered by a legitimate medical exemption.

“In order to comply with this guidance, schools must exclude students from campus if they are not exempt from wearing a face covering under CDPH guidelines and refuse to wear one provided by the school,” the guidance notes.

When this happens, schools must offer these students another schooling option.

Masks will remain optional outdoors, but all K-12 students and adults who work around kids will have to wear the face coverings while indoors.

Schools must provide face coverings for students who don’t have them. Students with disabilities or conditions that don’t allow them to wear traditional masks are supposed to wear “non-restrictive alternatives,” like a face shield with a drape.

All schools in California also have access to a free COVID-19 testing program.

The rules take into consideration “current unknowns associated with variants,” including Delta, and “operational barriers of tracking vaccination status in order to monitor and enforce mask wearing,” the agency’s website includes. The guidance also attempts to mitigate stigma, bullying and isolation associated with vaccination status.

The guidelines continue to strongly recommend vaccination for all eligible teacher, staff, students and individuals with family members in school communities. Students 12 and up are now able to get vaccinated. So far, 20.5 million people in California have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 3.1 million are partially vaccinated.

But as California embraces some normalcy amid falling infections, new cases and hospitalizations are inching up nationwide in communities with low vaccination rates. The highly infectious Delta variant is largely considered the culprit for these new spikes.

The state agency’s rules are in alignment with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s demands that schools fully reopen this fall. Legislative leadership has also encouraged students return to classrooms in full after more than a year of Zoom schooling that disproportionately disadvantaged low-income communities of color.

“Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated - treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

The department will reevaluate the face covering rules no later than Nov. 1.