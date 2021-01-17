California’s Capitol remains under tight security as authorities brace for expected protests

California’s state Capitol remained on lockdown Sunday along with parts of downtown Sacramento as authorities brace for the possibility of armed violence and demonstrations in advance of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

National Guard troops who began arriving Friday are out in force, with armored Humvees, troop transport trucks and other vehicles placed in front of entrances to state buildings, office complexes and the federal courthouse.

Trucks, loaded with cases of water bottles and boxes of granola bars, have been parked along Capitol Mall, and 10th Street between L and N streets on the west side of the Capitol has been sealed off to traffic, with pedestrians and bicyclists allowed in through steel barriers that have been set up.

Barriers also have been set up along Ninth Street, blocking access from the west to the Capitol, where authorities expect large numbers of demonstrators Sunday and again on Wednesday.

Tenth Street outside the west steps of the California state Capitol are blocked by steel and concrete barriers ahead of potential demonstrations Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Capitol building remains surrounded by National Guard troops and law enforcement officers in anticipation of violent protests between supporters of President Trump and counter demonstrators. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

Sacramento’s antifa group has posted warnings on social media that it plans a large protest on Wednesday, and posted photographs on Twitter Saturday of National Guard trucks stationed near the Capitol.

Hundreds of California Highway Patrol officers also are station in and around the Capitol, which has been sealed of with a 6-foot cyclone fence and a 3-foot steel barrier.

Concrete and steel barriers also have been placed across 10th Street to prevent vehicles from entering the area where protesters typically gather.

No protests took place Saturday, other than two men waving Biden-Harris signs at passing cars on L Street. The only person present before 9:30 a.m. Sunday other than media, joggers and dog-walkers was a man with a loudspeaker preaching about the Bible.

Much of downtown is boarded up, and I Street remains closed at Seventh Street, where Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are positioned behind steel barriers to prevent demonstrators from reaching the entrance to the Main Jail.

Barriers also have been placed in front of the doors to the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. with no fans present because of COVID-19 precautions.

Despite that, many downtown restaurants and businesses have remained open; on Saturday afternoon, K Street was filled with diners and shoppers who passed by Guard troops and Sacramento police.

The precautions stem from the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, and authorities in Washington, D.C., have brought in more than 20,000 Guard troops in advance of the inauguration.

Airbnb canceled reservations in Washington to prevent extremists from obtaining housing during the event, and the company said in a statement Sunday that it was reviewing recent bookings in Sacramento “due to increased law enforcement and safety concerns.”

“If we confirm that guests are associated with a violent hare group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies prohibiting violence or engaging in criminal activity, we will cancel those reservations and ban them from Airbnb,” the statement said. “We are in contact with local officials about this plan and, if appropriate, we may bring information to the attention of local law enforcement.”