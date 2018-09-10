Hurricane Florence raised to Category 4 Monday. ‘Exceptionally heavy rain’ expected.

(This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.)

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 storm and is “rapidly strengthening” as it heads toward the Carolinas coast, with “exceptionally heavy rain,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

In an noon update sent out by NOAA, the storm’s winds rose from 105 mph winds to 130 mph in a matter of hours, and it has picked up speed in its westward trajectory, from 9 mph to 13 mph.

“Further strengthening is anticipated and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday,” said a National Hurricane Center statement.

“Storm force winds” are expected to hit North Carolina at 8 a.m. Thursday, and some eastern counties could see as much as 12 inches of rain in the four days that follow, said the National Weather Service in a Monday morning update.

A mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents and visitors on Hatteras Island was to start at noon Monday, coastal officials braced for heavy rains, storm surge and the potential for tornadoes. A broader evacuation of the Dare County will go into effect Tuesday, officials said.

The storm was more than 400 miles wide early Monday, according to a National Weather Service tweet. A category 4 hurricane has winds in the 130 to 156 mph range, said the National Hurricane Center. In such winds, downed trees and power outages are common, and well-built homes can suffer heavy damage, the center says.

A category 3 hurricane has winds of 96 to 112 mph, the hurricane center said.

NOAA’s latest “probable” models see the center of the storm at the North Carolina coast at 2 a.m. Friday and in central North Carolina at 2 a.m. Saturday.

That track shows the center of the storm continuing inland to Raleigh and Greensboro.

Once the storm makes landfall, it will “sit over the Carolinas for some time,” according to WSOC meteorologist John Ahrens. “This will likely be a big problem not just Thursday but potentially through the entire weekend. Some computer models keep the storm just offshore though, which would lessen the local impact.”

Hurricane-force winds are extending out up to 30 miles away from Hurricane Florence’s center, and “tropical-storm-force winds” are being felt up to 140 miles out, the NHC said.

The first of the gusts could arrive in North Carolina at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the center said.

Governors in North and South Carolina have already declared states of emergency in advance of the storm, which is already creating dangerous conditions in waters off the coast. The National Weather Service reported Sunday that more than 20 people had to be pulled from the ocean off Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach, said the Wilmington Star.

The NC Ferry Division announced Sunday that is was canceling some ferries to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands “due to preparation for possible severe weather.”

“There is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy prolonged rain when the hurricane approaches the U.S.,” said a NOAA tweet.





“While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location and magnitude of these impacts, interest at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence,” said a NOAA statement.



