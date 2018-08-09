Court bans popular farm pesticide defended by Trump. What it means for farms, workers, kids

A court ordered the Trump administration Thursday to ban a widely used farm pesticide that environmentalists say can damage the nervous systems of farmworkers, their children and even consumers.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban the chemical known as chlorpyrifos within 60 days. The ruling by the 9th Circuit is a major victory for environmentalists and a defeat for agricultural interests and the Trump administration, which had refused to ban the pesticide.
The use of chlorpyrifos is well established in California agriculture. In a document filed with the EPA in 2015, the California Farm Bureau Federation said the chemical is used on about 1.3 million acres of California farmland and is a crucial tool in controlling pests that harm almonds, apricots, cotton and scores of other mainstay crops.
Officials with the Farm Bureau couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.
Marisa Ordonia, an attorney with Earthjustice, a Seattle environmental law firm that worked on the case, said EPA scientists had concluded in 2016 that the pesticide was harmful to farmworkers and their children — and could be dangerous to those eating the foods grown with the chemical. She said children ages 1 to 2 years old were particularly at risk.
In the late stages of the Obama administration, the EPA was in the process of banning the chemical. Shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced he was “reversing the previous administration’s steps” and would allow farmers to keep using chlorpyrifos.
The court rejected the EPA’s arguments, saying the agency hadn’t demonstrated with “reasonable certainty” that the chemical is safe.
“This is a huge victory,” Ordonia said “The court said, ‘EPA, you have to follow the science ... and follow the law.’” Environmentalists have been pressing for more than a decade to have the chemical banned.
Chlorpyrifos is made by several chemical companies. The largest manufacturer is Dow Chemical, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
California officials have been in the process of tightening regulations for chlorpyrifos usage in the state.
