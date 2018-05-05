Top surfers compete in first round of Founders Cup on 'perfect wave' in Lemoore

The World Surf League holds the inaugural Founders' Cup of Surfing contest at the WSL Surf Ranch On May 5-6, 2018, in Lemoore, California. First round action on the man-made wave was held Saturday afternoon.
Travis Gibson
Hiking the Cambria Bluff Trail

The Bluff Trail in Cambria offers views of the ocean, sea otters and seals — and wildflowers in the spring. Take a look at this out-and-back trail that's well maintained and relatively flat.