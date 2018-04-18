Get your broken outdoor gear fixed for free in SLO at the 'Repair Fair'

Do you have a broken mountain bike or tent that's been collecting dust in your garage? If you want to get them back in the outdoors where they belong, an event Saturday in downtown San Luis Obispo might be worth checking out.
The Mountain Air, a local outdoor gear retailer, is hosting the "Repair Fair," where companies such as Patagonia will be on hand to offer free repair help to those with broken outdoor gear and everyday gadgets.
Representatives from Experimac Computer Repair Service, iFixit.com, Bike SLO County and Alltech Computers will also be on hand.
The event, which will also include a raffle for those who bring gear in need of repair, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near The Mountain Air, located at 667 Marsh St.
Organizers encourage those with broken gear to show up early.
