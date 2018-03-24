California Warrior Experience takes trail running, rope and obstacle courses to Camp SLO

More than 100 athletes convened on Camp San Luis Obispo for the inaugural California Warrior Experience, an adventure-themed day of races that included trail running and obstacle courses on the picturesque training grounds of the California Military Department.
In the running events, Templeton’s Rob Mead turned in the overall fastest time in the 10K event, finishing in 38 minutes, 9.6 seconds. Mary Cooper of San Luis Obispo placed first in the women’s 10K with a time of 48:42.1. In the 5K races, Pepe Gonzalez of Paso Robles placed first in the men’s race (21:37.2), and Arroyo Grande’s Stacey Smith won the women’s race (26:11.5).
In addition, there was also a 1-mile run, military grade challenge obstacle tower, high ropes and rock wall.
