California Warrior Experience takes trail running, rope and obstacle courses to Camp SLO

In partnership with Race SLO, the California Military Department Foundation hosted its first California Warrior Experience on Saturday, March 24, at Camp San Luis Obispo. The daylong festival of races, climbing walls, high-ropes courses and natural and historical tours was meant to celebrate the #CaliforniaWarrior — military and civilian Californians who are committed to bettering their communities and themselves. Amy Komatsuzaki, 45, of Lakewood, gives a thumbs up from the top of the climbing tower. Laura Dickinson The Tribune