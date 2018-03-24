In partnership with Race SLO, the California Military Department Foundation hosted its first California Warrior Experience on Saturday, March 24, at Camp San Luis Obispo. The daylong festival of races, climbing walls, high-ropes courses and natural and historical tours was meant to celebrate the #CaliforniaWarrior — military and civilian Californians who are committed to bettering their communities and themselves. Amy Komatsuzaki, 45, of Lakewood, gives a thumbs up from the top of the climbing tower.
In partnership with Race SLO, the California Military Department Foundation hosted its first California Warrior Experience on Saturday, March 24, at Camp San Luis Obispo. The daylong festival of races, climbing walls, high-ropes courses and natural and historical tours was meant to celebrate the #CaliforniaWarrior — military and civilian Californians who are committed to bettering their communities and themselves. Amy Komatsuzaki, 45, of Lakewood, gives a thumbs up from the top of the climbing tower. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
In partnership with Race SLO, the California Military Department Foundation hosted its first California Warrior Experience on Saturday, March 24, at Camp San Luis Obispo. The daylong festival of races, climbing walls, high-ropes courses and natural and historical tours was meant to celebrate the #CaliforniaWarrior — military and civilian Californians who are committed to bettering their communities and themselves. Amy Komatsuzaki, 45, of Lakewood, gives a thumbs up from the top of the climbing tower. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Outdoors

California Warrior Experience takes trail running, rope and obstacle courses to Camp SLO

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 24, 2018 04:15 PM

More than 100 athletes convened on Camp San Luis Obispo for the inaugural California Warrior Experience, an adventure-themed day of races that included trail running and obstacle courses on the picturesque training grounds of the California Military Department.

In the running events, Templeton’s Rob Mead turned in the overall fastest time in the 10K event, finishing in 38 minutes, 9.6 seconds. Mary Cooper of San Luis Obispo placed first in the women’s 10K with a time of 48:42.1. In the 5K races, Pepe Gonzalez of Paso Robles placed first in the men’s race (21:37.2), and Arroyo Grande’s Stacey Smith won the women’s race (26:11.5).

In addition, there was also a 1-mile run, military grade challenge obstacle tower, high ropes and rock wall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  