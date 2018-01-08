More Videos

    Cal Poly has resumed permitting students and others to decorate the historic "P" on the university's hillside, after the "P" had been off-limits for more than a year because of dangerous footing on the trail leading up to it. In this video, join us on a hike up to the Poly "P."

Cal Poly has resumed permitting students and others to decorate the historic “P” on the university’s hillside, after the "P" had been off-limits for more than a year because of dangerous footing on the trail leading up to it. In this video, join us on a hike up to the Poly "P." Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly has resumed permitting students and others to decorate the historic “P” on the university’s hillside, after the "P" had been off-limits for more than a year because of dangerous footing on the trail leading up to it. In this video, join us on a hike up to the Poly "P." Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Outdoors

You’re allowed to hike the Cal Poly P again — but you still might want to wait

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

January 08, 2018 02:35 PM

The Cal Poly P trail area was reopened Monday morning to the public after months of closure due to repairs on the eroded and unstable hillside.

The university shut down hiking trails and the hillside to public access in mid-summer to stabilize the area behind Fremont Hall that was disrupted by a mudslide last February.

The improvement work required use of heavy equipment in the early stages and then work crews kept people away to allow planted grass to grow before any trampling, said Jude Fledderman, Cal Poly’s director of facilities operations.

“We’ve have just enough rain this year for the planted grass to get started,” Fledderman said.

The reopening came on a rainy day, however, and Fledderman warned that “it will be muddy up there for quite a while.”

“I just want to remind everyone to exercise safety with current weather conditions and soil conditions,” Fledderman said. “The footing can be dangerous.”

Cal Poly also will monitor the area that’s adjacent to the hillside burned by a 97-acre brush fire in September.

“With the rain, we’ll monitor any debris flows,” Fledderman said.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

