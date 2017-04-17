SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of April 17

Wednesday
Walk Along the Edge
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures With Nature: Explore the bluffs and beach along Estero Bay, examining relationships of animals seen. Bring binoculars; wear sturdy beach shoes and layered clothing. Meet in dirt parking lot 1 mile north of the end of divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. Moderate hike, 2 miles, 2 1/2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Free. 805-772-2694.
Saturday
Docent Walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m. to noon
Fiscalini Ranch Forest and Grasslands Walk: Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy a docent-led walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Start your 2 1/2 hour, 3 to 3 1/2 mile walk in the Monterey pine and California live oak forest before moving onto the Ranch grasslands with sweeping ocean views. We will then re-enter the forest to end your walk with seasonal wildflowers, mushrooms, and monarchs. We’ll talk about the Ranch flora and fauna, human history, our trail system and how you can, through stewardship, participate in keeping your Fiscalini Ranch Preserve native and natural. Our walk will have some elevation gains but is comfortable for most. Sturdy shoes and long pants to protect from poison oak are important. Bring water and binoculars if you have them. Children are welcome with adult supervision. FFRP docent walks are free of charge and are open to the public. For information, call Brian at 805-305-1423 or Stephen at 805-400-5366. Rain cancels the walk. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St. Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Wildflower Hike
10 a.m. to noon
Come join a ranger for a guided flower hike and learn about the some of the wildflowers in Lopez Lake Recreation Area. Moderate hike. Meet at the registration office. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Earth Day Pickup + Paddle
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Celebrate by joining fellow paddlers on Morro Bay and participate in a shoreline cleanup. Meet local volunteer groups working to keep the bay clean, safe and wildlife friendly. Bring your own kayak or board, or rent one on site from Morro Bay Stand Up Paddleboarding at 50 percent off. Bagels, coffee, and rentals available while supplies last. Tidelands Park, 330 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Attendance is free; rentals available at 50 percent off. 805-772-3834.
Sunday
Sierra Club Harmony Headlands Hike
11:40 a.m.
A 4-mile hike to beach in Harmony Headlands State Park to spot and discuss sea life. Meet at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo for car transit. Santa Rosa Park, 1150 Oak St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-441-7597.
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
9 a.m. to noon
Join a ranger on this exciting and strenuous hike. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the Wittenberg Arm Kiosk. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Please submit your Hiking and Outdoors Calendar events online. Go to events.sanluisobispo.com and click on “Add Event.” Event listings are published on a space-available basis and must be received at least two weeks prior to event date.
Comments