SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of April 3

Wednesday
Montaña de Oro Bluff Nature Walk
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A gentle hike along the bluffs with magnificent views and wildlife. Dress for wind and weather and bring binoculars. Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. The hike is canceled in the event of rain. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, three hours. Handicap accessible. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Friday
Black Hill Trail
10 a.m.
Join State Parks docents and hike to the summit of Black Hill from the Morro Bay Campground. Enjoy a spectacular view from atop the hill. Meet at the picnic area at the Morro Bay Campground. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 3 miles round-trip, 2 to 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. This hike is in partnership with the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and their State of the Bay Events. Learn more at www.mbnep.org/state-of-the-bay. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Saturday
Eroica California
Join us for this vintage bicycling event taking place at the Paso Robles City Park. In addition to the four challenging routes, the event features a bicycle Concours d’Elegance, Vintage Fair, swap tent, movie, seminar and special dinners for participants. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hospice SLO County. Visit www.eroicacalifornia.com to register or for more information. City Park, 12th Street, Paso Robles. 805-544-2266.
Sunday
Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon
Adventures With Nature: As we take a leisurely walk, learn about the history, native plants and animals and the recreational opportunities of the Oceano Lagoon. Wear sturdy shoes. Dress for weather. Bring water/binoculars. Meet at the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center on Pier Avenue in Oceano. Easy walk. Chance of poison oak. 1.25 miles, two hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Please submit your Hiking and Outdoor Calendar events online. Go to events.sanluisobispo.com and click on “Add Event.” Event listings are published on a space-available basis and must be received at least two weeks prior to event date.
