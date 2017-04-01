Checkpoint Challenge called “one of the highlights of the year” for adventure athletes

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech