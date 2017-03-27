SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of March 27

Tuesday
Hike the Coon Creek Loop
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures With Nature: Hike up to the ridge and then down into Coon Creek. Bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes. Meet in Montaña de Oro State Park at the end of the Pecho Road in the Coon Creek parking lot. Moderate hike, chance of poison oak, 3 miles, two hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Wednesday
Sierra Club Jim Green Trail Hike in Atascadero
10:30 a.m. to noon
A gentle, 1.7-mile loop hike around Chalk Mountain Golf Course through oak forest and meadows. From Highway 101/Curbaril exit in Atascadero, go east 1 mile, turning right on Cortez Avenue. Drive 3 miles to Jim Green trailhead. Downtown Atascadero, El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-610-0458.
Saturday
9th annual Paso Robles Dog Jog
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You and your furry, four-legged friends are invited to join Sherwood Dog Park volunteers on a 2K or 4K jog or walk through the lush Vina Robles vineyard at the 9th annual Dog Jog on Saturday. After the jog, listen to live music as you enjoy lunch, wine tasting and tour the event expo comprised of local, dog loving vendors, silent auction and dog contests. Early registration of $25 is open until Thursday, when the registration fee will increase to $30 going into the morning of the event. For information or to register for the Dog Jog, visit www.parks4pups.org or call 805-239-9326. The event will take place rain or shine. All event proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park located in Paso Robles. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles.
Monday
Hike the Crespi Trail
10 a.m.
Adventures with Nature: Explore the backcountry of Morro Bay State Park. Admire the views of the bay and Hollister Peak and a grove of oak trees along the Crespi Trail. Bring water to drink, and wear your hiking shoes. Meet at the end of the Chumash Trail on Turri Road about a third of a mile east of South Bay Boulevard. Moderate walk, some poison oak. 2 miles, 1.5 hours. This hike is in partnership with the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and their State of the Bay events. Learn more at www.mbnep.org/state-of-the-bay. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
