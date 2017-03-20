SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of March 20

Sunday
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures With Nature: Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation. Learn colorful historical background. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Grand Dune Trail
10 a.m. to noon
Adventures With Nature: Take a leisurely walk through the Pismo Dunes while learning about the dunes and habitats close to the ocean. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at entrance kiosk at the ocean end of Grand Avenue, Grover Beach. Free parking is available. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, two hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Pismo State Beach, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
Coreopsis Hill Hike
9 a.m. to noon
The annual hike to Coreopsis Hill (in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes) will be a casual walk through the dunes to the top of Coreopsis Hill. This is a moderate hike, about three hours round-trip. Dress in layers, bring water and snacks and have your “Dune Mother’s Wildflower Guide” by Dr. Malcolm McLeod for the trip. Long pants and closed shoes are recommended, as there is the possibility of poison oak and ticks. Heavy rain cancels this trip (light rain, bring appropriate clothing). Pets, smoking or tobacco products and alcohol are not allowed on the Refuge, including the parking area, or other properties accessed during the hike. Parking: We will have people posted at the entrance of the USFWS fenced road to direct parking. The gate will be open about 8:30 a.m. Do not park on Oso Flaco Lake Road. Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes National Wildlife Refuge, 1045 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe. Free, donations suggested. 805-343-2455.
