SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of March 13

Saturday
Wildflower Hike
10 a.m. to noon
Come join a ranger for a guided flower hike and learn about some of the wildflowers in Lopez Lake Park. Moderate hike. Meet at the registration office. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Forest Loop Trail walk
10 a.m. to noon
Walk the Forest Loop Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with Stephen Beck from Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Enjoy the Monterey Pine forest and learn about the plants, animals, human history and the trails in this special part of Cambria. The walk is about two hours and 2.5 miles with very little elevation gain. Bring water, shoes that protect the toes and wear long pants to help protect from possible poison oak. Children welcome with adult supervision. Call 805-400-5366 for reservations. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street entrance, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. www.cambriaranchwalks.com.
Sweep out invasive French broom
9 to 11 a.m.
The ground is nice and soft and it couldn’t be a more perfect time to pull invasive French broom. Bring a shovel and gloves if you have them and dress in layers for changing weather. Otherwise, just bring yourself, friends and family to the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve at the pullout on Highway 1 at Santa Rosa Creek. Snacks and water provided. Rain cancels. More info: 805-239-3928; holly@ffrpcambria.org. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Highway 1, Santa Rosa Creek, Cambria. Free. 805-239-3928.
