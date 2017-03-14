Hiking Cal Poly's Architecture Graveyard

San Luis Obispo County climber Aaron Formella provides his perspective on what makes the sport great while he and a group of his friends show off some of the routes at Cabrillo Peak in eastern Morro Bay, on California's Central Coast.
King Trail in the Irish Hills is located about three miles from downtown San Luis Obispo. The Irish Hills Natural Preserve is a gold mine for local hikers, offering outstanding views of the city and diverse lanscapes. Here's a look at the trail, which great for an after-work trek or a quiet Sunday morning hike.
Estero Bluffs, which joined the California State Parks system in 2002, is accessible to almost anyone. The area features flat, open trails with expansive views of Morro Bay and Morro Rock in the distance.