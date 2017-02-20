SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of Feb. 20

Saturday
Sierra Club Eagle Rock Trekking-Pole Hike
10 a.m.
On a 2-mile hike in El Chorro Regional Park, learn and see demonstrated the use of trekking poles. From Highway 1, turn east at traffic signal on road to park, across from Cuesta College, and follow signs to Day Use Area at locked gate. El Chorro Regional Park, State Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-5575.
Wings & Water: Birds of the Lake
10 a.m.-noon
Join the ranger for a guided nature walk to learn about some of the showier birds in the park. Great hike for kids or beginning birders of all ages. Meet at Cottonwood parking lot. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Black Hill Trail
2-4 p.m.
Adventures With Nature: Walk the most accessible of the volcanic sisters while discussing their history and enjoying a panoramic view of the surrounding geography. Dress for wind/weather. Take Golf Course Drive past the clubhouse and bear left at fork in road. Meet at the overlook parking lot above the Morro Bay Golf Course. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 miles, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs, please. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sunday
Sierra Club Stadium Park Scenic Hike
1-3 p.m.
Join us in Atascadero on a 2-mile hike through a botanical garden and pine/oak forest. From Highway 1 in Atascadero, head east on Highway 41, turning left on Capistrano Avenue and driving 1 mile to parking lot. Stadium Park, 4401 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-610-0458.
Monday
6-8 p.m.
Have you been wanting to get involved with our chapter but don’t know where to start? Perhaps you’ve already volunteered with us, but want to get more involved? If so, join us for our next Core Volunteer Orientation. Core Volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization. They often go on to leadership positions within our chapter and help set our chapter’s strategy. This training will provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to be a Surfrider ambassador. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Attendees will also receive a Surfrider Foundation T-shirt. iFixIt, 1330 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 650-395-7873.
Please submit your Hiking Calendar events online. Go to events.sanluisobispo.com and click on "Add Event." Event listings are published on a space-available basis and must be received at least two weeks prior to event date.
