SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of Feb. 6

Thursday
Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
2 to 4 p.m.
Adventures With Nature: Learn about local history while walking the bluffs looking for seabirds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for wind/weather and bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Friday
Quarry Trail to Morro Vistas
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures With Nature: Walk to the foot of Cerro Cabrillo to view the quarry site and learn about how the morros formed. View the web of estuary waters and learn about human and natural forces that shaped the estuary. Bring water and binoculars, dress for wind/weather and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Quarry Trail parking lot off South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay State Park, 2.6 miles from Los Osos Valley Road. Moderate hike, chance of poison oak, 3 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Saturday
Heart and Soles Fun Run 5K & 10K
9 a.m.
Heart and Soles is a Valentine’s Day-themed community race to benefit the Cal Poly Triathlon Team. It will take place Saturday at Laguna Lake Park. The race consists of a 5K, 10K and Kids’ Run, perfect for singles, couples and children of all ages. The expo will have food, games and contests for the participants. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Sign up at www.heartandsolesrun.com. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo.
Forest Loop Walk with Gil Eastman
10 a.m. to noon
Fiscalini Ranch Forest Loop Walk: Walk the Forest Loop Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a Gil Eastman from Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Enjoy our Monterey Pine forest as we learn about the plants, animals, human history and the trails in this special part of Cambria. The walk is about 2 hours and 2.5 miles long with little elevation gain. Bring water, shoes that protect the toes and wear long pants to help protect from possible poison oak. Children welcome with adult supervision. FFRP docent walks are free of charge and are open to the public. For information and directions to the Tipton Trail Head, call Stephen at 805-400-5366. Rain cancels the walk. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve — Forest Loop Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free.
Huell Howser Hike
10:30 a.m. to noon
Huell Howser was an American television personality best known for hosting California’s Gold on PBS. In 2003, Huell stopped by to visit the Dunes Center and take a tour of the magnificent Guadalupe Dunes. We will be recreating the walk with Jim Avila that Huell toured at Oso Flaco Lake. The hike begins at the Oso Flaco Lake parking lot, proceeds to the beach and foredunes area, then turns back into the dunes south of Oso Flaco Lake. After spending some time in the active dunes, we will return to the Oso Flaco Lake parking lot. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. Free, donation suggested. 805-343-2455.
Masters of the Night: Owl Call Hike
6 to 7 p.m.
Bring the family, take a guided night hike and learn about owls in the park. Hike will be moderate to easy. Dress warm, wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the park office. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. 805-788-2381.
