SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of Jan. 23

Tuesday
Sierra Club Crespi Loop Hike
10 a.m.
Come on a 2.5-mile hike to ID native plants and enjoy mountain and ocean views in Morro Bay State Park. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-528-5567.
Friday
Hike: Quarry Trail to Morro Vistas
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures with Nature: A 3-mile hike to the foot of Cerro Cabrillo to view the quarry site and learn about how the ‘morros’ formed. View the web of estuary waters and learn about human and natural forces that shaped the estuary. Bring water and binoculars; dress for wind and weather and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at Quarry Trail parking lot off South Bay Boulevard in the park. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Saturday
Sierra Club Point Sal Road Hike
9:30 a.m.
A 5-mile hike on cliffs to pristine beach in Point Sal Beach State Park. Meet at main gate to park, end of Brown Road, 3.9 miles from Highway 1. Point Sal Beach State Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Guadalupe. Free. 805-264-4527.
Sunday
Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve
10 a.m. to noon
Adventures With Nature: Enjoy a shaded stroll through an ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation. Learn colorful historical background. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard, on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
