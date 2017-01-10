Outdoors

January 10, 2017 6:36 PM

Central Coast Fishing: Ocean sport fishing season ends with a bang

By Wayne Shaw

Virg’s Landing

Virg’s Landing manager Bruce Harwood reports: “It seemed like everyone wanted to get out one last time before the end of the season. We had 13 trips go out before the season closed December 31. The 411 anglers caught 4,189 fish, including 542 lingcod and 1,250 red rockfish.

“On our last two-day trip, 27 anglers caught 162 lings, 368 reds, 46 coppers, two cabezon and 119 assorted. Bian Ving from West Covina won the jackpot with a 21-pound ling.

“John McConnell of New York caught a 30-pound ling on a long-range trip, and Jake Murdee, Paso Robles, had a 13.6-pound ling on a private charter.”

The final lingcod count was 8,277.

Morro Bay Landing

Bakersfield’s Gary Lynch took home first place and the $5,000 prize in the Morro Bay Landing’s 2016 lingcod contest with his 32.3-pound catch Nov. 23.

Springville’s Bill Gerderding finished second ($3,000) for his 31.6-pound fish reeled in Nov. 11, and Bakersfield’s Dan Barraza placed third ($2,000) with a 30.2-pound catch on Dec. 14.

Presentation of the three winners checks totaling $10,000 will be made at a later date.

A pair of 22-pound lingcod were caught in the final week of the season. Ricky Fernandez of Atascadero reeled in one and Teddy Vasquez the other.

Also winning jackpots were: Ray Munguia, 16.5, sheephead; Jorge Vasquez, 16.4 ling; Buck Murray and Matt Cavasos, Tulare, both 12.0 lings; Greg Bonner, Taft, Ron Keck, Cambria, Ryan Pitts, Ventura, and Jessica Thompson, Creston, all 10-pound lings.

Patriot Sportfishing

The lingcod count for 2016 was 6,171, 766 more than 2015.

Jackpot winners the final week of the season were: Shane McGraw, San Luis Obispo, Ricky Gomez, Arroyo Grande, Andrew Rhoades, Tulare, all 12.0 lings; and Dan Costello, Bakersfield, 10.0 ling.

Port San Luis Boatyard

Large lingcod catches continued through the final six days of the season.

Boatyard staffer Jack Rodin lost count after 60 lings were counted Dec. 29. One hundred thirty seven boats were launched and 198 lings were counted.

Boatyard weighing equipment was broken hence no Whopper of the Week was selected. During the month of December, 280 boats were launched and the lingcod count was 513.

Lake Levels

Lake

Capacity

Current Level

Percent

Lopez

NA

NA

NA

Nacimiento

377,900

163,827

43.35

Santa Margarita

23,842.9

4,186.6

17.6

Whale Rock

38,966.5

15,821

40.6

