SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of Jan. 9

Tuesday
Surfrider Special Chapter Meeting: Know Your H2O
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Do you know where your water comes from? Join us for a special chapter meeting hosted by the Know Your H2O program. Know Your H2O is designed to educate people on the link between freshwater management issues and the impact on our ocean, waves and beaches. Watch The Cycle of Insanity: The Real Story of Water and learn about water issues in San Luis Obispo County. There will be free food and drink specials! Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. Free. 650-395-7873.
Saturday
Walking the Forest Loop Trail On the Fiscalini Ranch preserve
10 a.m.-noon.
Walking the Forest Loop Trail. Walk with Brian Morgan and discover the natural wonders of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Forest. We will observe, listen and talk about the things we see along the trail. We will talk about the Ranch’s unique history and its preservation today. Call 805-305-1423 for information. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve: Forest Loop Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free.
Sunday
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
Noon-3 p.m.
A park ranger will lead this strenuous hike up to the peak of Duna Vista. The Duna Vista Loop is just more than 7 miles. Call for details. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the kiosk on the Wittenberg Arm of the lake or ask at the registration office at the park entrance. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
