Snow gods delivering early Christmas to China Peak skiers, snowboarders

China Peak is having its prayers answered this month with the Huntington Lake resort receiving enough snow for loose openings the past two weekends.
The resort — which sits approximately 90 minutes east of Fresno and is the closest major ski area to San Luis Obispo — received about 15 to 22 inches of fresh snow from a late November storm while also getting prime snow-making conditions in the early part of this month. Another couple of inches fell over the weekend, and more is in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to fall later in the week with snow on the way Friday.
The latest storms were the first to significantly impact the central Sierra Nevada, unlike at Lake Tahoe, where resorts such as Boreal Mountain and Mount Rose opened in mid-November, while others like Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar opened in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.
China Peak had Chair 6 running serving the mid-mountain as well as the moving carpet for beginners both weekends. It is closed again mid-week but planning another opening Friday, depending on conditions, and then Saturday and Sunday.
Enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to at the resort, which underwent a major overhaul to its food and beverage services.
A new 3,000-foot outdoor deck at the mid-mountain Buckhorn Bar & Grill brings “a whole different ball game in terms of atmosphere and seating, “ resort owner and CEO Tim Cohee said.
Other additions include an outdoor barbecue at the day lodge, a wine bar inside Jack’s Place at the day lodge, added seating and improved sound systems.
And there’s a bigger, longer-term change in store, according to Cohee. The park purchased a chair lift, which if all goes well this winter would be installed for the following season.
“Last year was our best year ever financially in the history of the company, “ Cohee said, as the Central Valley experienced a respite from the drought. “In the last four years, all we could do was literally survive, but now that we’re back on decent financial footing. We’re making a lot of improvements.”
Joining China Peak’s management team is Tim’s son, Nick Cohee, who will be the resort’s director of skiing. Nick Cohee was an All-America skier at Utah and a member of the U.S. Ski Team at the 2015-16 FIS World Cup. He also will lead clinics on select weekends.
“Nick will be a real valuable addition to the management team and the people,” Tim Cohee said.
▪ The Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area, a smaller resort a little more than four hours northeast of San Luis Obispo, is scheduled to open Friday.
About China Peak
Where: 59265 Highway 168; about 90 minutes from Fresno, about 4 hours from San Luis Obispo
Contact: Resort phone (559) 233-2500; snow phone (559) 233-3330
Website: www.skichinapeak.com
