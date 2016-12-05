Hiking calendar for week of Dec. 5

Wednesday
Montaña de Oro Bluff Nature Walk
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Adventures With Nature: Take a pleasant hike along the bluffs for the magnificent views and look for wildlife. Dress for wind/weather and bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montana de Oro. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Saturday
Black Hill Trail
2 -4 p.m.
Adventures With Nature: Walk the most accessible of the volcanic sisters while discussing their history and enjoying a panoramic view of the surrounding geography. Dress for wind/weather. Take Golf Course Drive past the clubhouse and bear left at fork in road. Meet at the overlook parking lot above the Morro Bay Golf Course. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 miles, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Master’s of the Night: Owl Call Night Hike
5-6 p.m.
Take a moonlit hike and learn all about the owls in our park. Please wear sturdy shoes, dress warmly, bring water and flashlight. Meet at Wittenberg Arm Kiosk. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Sierra Club Cerro Alto Hike
9 a.m.
Four-mile loop hike in Los Padres National Forest through bay and live oak forest to summit with views of nine morros. Meet at Cerro Alto campground parking area, on Hwy 41, 7 miles east of Morro Bay. Downtown Morro Bay, Main Street, Morro Bay. Free. 805-441-7597.
