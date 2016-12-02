Central Coast Fishing: Area lingcod competitions coming to a close

0:55 Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park Pause

0:41 Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

1:17 Hiking the Reservoir Canyon Trail

0:28 Flora and Fauna of the Salinas River Walk

0:55 Hiking Harmony Headlands State Park

0:58 12 cute dogs waiting for homes at the SLO County animal shelter

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help'

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO