November 17, 2016 8:10 AM

Here’s all you need to know about some of the best hikes in SLO County

Tribune staff

Hiking is a huge part of life in San Luis Obispo County, but getting information about those hikes isn’t always easy. Can I bring my dog? How long is it? Will my child be able to keep up? To help you out, we’ve sent Tribune staffers out to scout various hikes around the area and listed them here. This list will be updated as we continue explore new trails.

Click the links to find directions to each hike, as well as parking information, dog-friendliness, facilities, tips and more detailed descriptions.

The trail: Cuesta Ridge Botanical Area

Distance: Approximately 6 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: East to start; difficult for the final mile to the top (loose rocks, rough terrain, steep inclines).

Find out more »

The trail: Cerro Alto Trail

Distance: About 5 miles round-trip with a couple variations

Difficulty: 6.5, with the most difficult part of the hike coming in the last mile and a half to the top.

Find out more »

The trail: Johnson Ranch Open Space

Distance: 3.7-mile loop

Difficulty (1-10): 1. With only about 200 feet of elevation gain, this short hike rates as one of the easier treks in San Luis Obispo County.

Find out more »

The trail: Valencia Peak in Montaña de Oro State Park

Take a hike to the top of Valencia Peak in Montaña de Oro

Follow along as we trek to the top of Valencia Peak in Montaña de Oro

Travis Gibson cdobstaff@thetribunenews.com

Distance: 3.7 miles round trip

Difficulty: Moderate, with steep ascents and loose rock adding some increased difficulty as the hike progresses.

Find out more »

The trail: Salinas River Walk in Paso Robles

Flora and Fauna of the Salinas River Walk

A hike along the Salinas River in Paso Robles has plenty of sights and sounds to stimulate the senses.

Victoria Billings vbillings@thetribunenews.com

Distance: 2 miles from Lawrence Moore Park to the Charolais Road.

Difficulty: Easy

Find out more »

The trail: Bishop Peak

Distance: Depending on where you start, 2.7 or 3.5 miles.

Difficulty: Aside from the Foothill Boulevard entrance, which is an 8 on a difficulty scale of 1-10, most routes aren’t bad. I’d give it a 5 overall, which is part of the reason why this trail is so popular.

Find out more »

The trail: Hazard Peak

Distance: 6 miles round trip.

Difficulty: Moderate. While a bit lengthy, the trail is stable and inclines are gradual. For the more aerobically inclined, this hike makes a safe and steady running trail.

Find out more »

The trail: Reservoir Canyon Trail

Hiking the Reservoir Canyon Trail

The Reservoir Canyon Trail is a 5.35-mile hike from the base of the Cuesta Grade to the top of a ridge overlooking San Luis Obispo.

Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Distance: 5.35 miles roundtrip, rising 1,325 feet from the canyon floor to a ridgeline in the Santa Lucia foothills.

Difficulty: The first half of the hike is level and easy. The second half varies between moderate and difficult as you head up the back of the hill into a series of switchbacks and false summits.

Find out more »

The trail: Harmony Headlands

Hiking Harmony Headlands State Park

Follow the trail from Highway 1 to the Pacific Ocean at Harmony Headlands State Park.

Jennifer Robillard jrobillard@thetribunenews.com

Distance: 4.5-mile lollipop loop; it’s about 1.5 to 2 miles from parking lot to Pacific Ocean view.

Difficulty: Easy and fairly flat. You’ll see 7-year-olds, 70-year-olds and moms with BOB strollers.

Find out more »

The trail: Rinconada

Distance: About 4 miles roundtrip.

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult. The trail starts with dramatic inclines and rocky trails but gradually tapers in the second mile and turns into meandering dirt pathways and gravel roads.

Find out more »

The hike: San Simeon Point

Distance: Round trip 2.5 miles, but there are a number of alternative routes.

Difficulty: Easy, but alternate routes can take you on some cliffside trails.

Find out more »

The trail: Estero Bluffs State Park

Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park

Estero Bluffs, which joined the California State Parks system in 2002, is accessible to almost anyone. The area features flat, open trails with expansive views of Morro Bay and Morro Rock in the distance.

Joe Tarica The Tribune

Distance: 2 to 3 miles, or less depending on how far you walk along the bluffs.

Difficulty: Easy. The ocean at Estero Bluffs are no more than 300 yards away at any point. Take the trail down to the bluffs and turn left or right to follow them along the ocean.

Find out more »

The trail: Cerro Cabrillo at Morro Bay State Park

Distance: 2 to 4 miles, depending on which trails you take to the Cerro Cabrillo summit. Taking the Quarry Trail directly to Cerro Cabrillo is about 2.5 miles round trip.

Difficulty: Moderate to extreme. The trails surrounding Cerro Cabrillo are normal dirt pathways that traverse the rolling hills surrounding the peak. The trail to the summit starts off steep and progresses into light rock climbing to reach the top.

Find out more »

The trail: Irish Hills Natural Reserve

Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

King Trail in the Irish Hills is located about three miles from downtown San Luis Obispo. The Irish Hills Natural Preserve is a gold mine for local hikers, offering outstanding views of the city and diverse lanscapes. Here's a look at the trail, which gre

lclark@thetribunenews.com

Distance: This area covers 720 acres and contains more than eight miles of trails, which are friendly to hikers and mountain bikers.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate. King Trail was designed by mountain bikers, so the lower portion of the loop is smooth with switchbacks and a few sections of exposure.

Find out more »

The hike: Islay Hill Open Space

Distance: 1.8 miles

Difficulty: If you take the Sweet Bay Lane trail, it’s easy to moderate. The first 80 percent of the hike is hardly taxing at all, and there’s next to no elevation gain aside from a quick back-and-forth incline about three minutes into the hike. The last stretch of the trail, however, has four or five switchbacks that rise quickly and are much steeper until you reach the peak.

Find out more »

The hike: Hi Mountain Trail

Distance: About 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate. It starts off on a gradual incline, but there are steep sections with areas of the trail marked by loose dirt and rocks.

Find out more »

The trail: Lemon Grove Loop

Distance: 2.2-mile loop.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate. After a surprisingly steep incline over the first half-mile, the trail levels out for the next mile and makes for an easy trek.

Find out more »

The trail: Stadium Park

Distance: Approximately 2-mile loop, depending on the route.

Difficulty: Easy.

Find out more »

The trail: The Eucs trail in Stenner Creek

Distance: 4.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate. There’s a bit of an uphill, and it gets steep in short bursts toward the top, but half the trail is largely flat with only minor inclines.

Find out more »

The trail: The Bluff Trail, Montaña de Oro State Park

Distance: 2.1 miles one way (4.2 miles round trip)

Difficulty: Easy. The trail is basically flat. Even if you hike to the very end of the Bluff Trail, there is only 140 feet of elevation change, making the trail suitable for hikers of all abilities.

Find out more »

The trail: Cerro San Luis

Distance: 4 miles roundtrip.

Difficulty: Hard, with a good amount of climbing in full sunlight.

Find out more »

The trail: Serenity Swing in Poly Canyon

Distance: About 4 miles round-trip, depending on parking; about 2 hours total.

Difficulty: The first half is easy and mostly flat, while the latter half is moderate to strenuous.

Find out more »

The trail: Avila Ridge Trail

Distance: The main trail is a 3-mile loop with mostly loose gravel, but there are many different routes.

Difficulty: Moderately difficult with very steep sections followed by flat sections.

Find out more »

