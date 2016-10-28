Hundreds of riders expected for SLO GranFondo cycling event in Avila Beach

The third edition of the SLO GranFondo, the annual fall cycling event organized by Race SLO, is set for Sunday in Avila Beach and will feature hundreds of riders including professional cyclists Alison Tetrick, Ian Moore, Holly Beck, Matt Bigos, Ina Teutenberg, Neil Shirley and the Clif Bar Team.
Author Matt Bigos, a U.S. Paralympian who spoke at Saturday’s prerace Pro Panel, is also expected to participate in Sunday’s race. Bigos was paralyzed from the chest down in a car crash and in 2016 became the first American since 2011 to win the UCI Para Cycling World Cup Overall Championship.
Up to 800 riders are expected for the races held along scenic coastal routes on courses ranging from 25 to 100 miles.
Proceeds from the race will benefit SLO ALPHA Foundation and Hearst Cancer Resource Center. Drivers along Avila Beach Drive can expect delays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
