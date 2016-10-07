Central Coast Fishing: Area veterans treated to a day of fishing

Forty-two veterans experienced saltwater fishing — many for the first time — last Saturday out of Morro Bay in the fifth-annual trip sponsored by the Central Coast chapter of Anglers Anonymous.
“We hosted vets from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Greg Birkholz, president of the host organization.
PG&E’s donation of $1,000 helped offset the cost of chartering the Endeavor out of Morro Bay Landing.
Endeavor skipper Brad Leage put the veterans on fish, and they did a great job of scoring limits.
David Castillo awarded each veteran with a Papa’s jig and additional prizes.
World War II veteran Robert Duarte, 91, was the oldest on the trip.
Veterans from San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria participated. Other veterans came from Sacramento, Bakersfield, Huntington Beach and Victorville.
Eric Boyd of Arroyo Grande first participated in the 2012 trip. He was so impressed by the sponsoring organization that he joined the club.
After the fishing was done, all aboard adjourned to Tidelands Park in Morro Bay where the Bay Osos and Atascadero Kiwanis Clubs served a tasty tri-tip barbecue.
Birkholz expressed the club’s appreciation for the numerous donations that helped make the event a success.
Patriot Sportfishing
Hanford’s Ron Keck took jackpot honors on three different trips last week with catches of lingcod weighing 15, 10 and 8 pounds.
Grover Beach fisherman Gary Parks and Chino’s Joseph Silva, however, shared big fish honors with 16-pound lings.
Julian Montes of Santa Maria had the other jackpot with a 9-pound ling.
The catch last week by 166 patrons included 84 lingcod, 68 bolina, 41 red rockcod, 80 coppers, three bocaccios, and 1,197 assorted rockfish.
Morro Bay Landing
A 17-pound lingcod caught by Kevin Rhea topped last week’s jackpot fish.
Others earning jackpot awards included Joey Vierra, Atascadero, 15-pound lingcod; Albert Aguilar, 14-pound ling; and Saul Moreno, 12-pound ling.
Boats out of the landing included 39 veterans on Saturday. For the week, 141 passengers caught 98 lingcod, 1,270 red rockcod and 142 assorted rockfish.
Virg’s Landing
Bad fishing weather wiped out trips Friday and Sunday last week.
The latest qualifier for the December Lingcod Extravaganza is Mark Morales from Delano with a 12.7-pound lingcod.
Other anglers winning jackpots were: Ashley Camp, Bakersfield, 12.4 ling; Ben Skeat, Temecula, 12.5 ling; and Alfredo Estrada, Bakersfield, 12.0 ling.
After eight trips last week, the lingcod count for 2016 reached 5,696. The 286 anglers harvested 123 lingcod.
Marina manager Bruce Howard advised: “The weather outlook for the weekend looks to be good.”
Port San Luis Boatyard
For the seventh time in 2016, the catch of a lingcod brought the angler “Whopper of the Week” honors, plus the customary free boat launch, awarded to Louie Mello from Avila Beach with the catch of an 18.5-pound lingcod.
The catch from 79 boats included 57 lingcod, seven bonito and three halibut.
Lake Nacimiento
Dave Rymal, Heritage Ranch reporter, advised: “Martin Rowley and his wife trolled silver Kastmasters on Monday. They kept limits of spotted bass to 2 pounds as well as limits of white bass.”
Whale Rock
Last week one angler showed up and experienced what has become the usual results for this year: No trout.
Lake Levels
Lake
Capacity
Current Level
Percent
Lopez
49,388
11,703.2
23.7
Nacimiento
377,900
96,860
25.6
Santa Margarita
23,842.9
2,288.2
9.6
Whale Rock
38,966.5
12,578.2
32.28
Comments