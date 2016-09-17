Central Coast Fishing: Arroyo Grande’s Jared Lintner rolling on Bassmaster Elite tour

Bassmaster Elite pro Jared Lintner has been on a roll lately.
The Arroyo Grande resident is fresh off a ninth-place finish last week on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wisconsin.
His four limits (20 fish) weighing 54 pounds, 9 ounces paid $12,000.
He moved up five places in the 2016 Angler of the Year standings to 22nd place with 653 points.
Currently, he is the highest ranked Californian. Auburn's Skeet Reese is 27th with 628 points. Hughson's Ish Monroe is 32nd with 582 points and Newport Beach’s Brent Ehrler is 41st at 562 points.
Kevin VanDam, who is considered to be the best of the best pro bass fishermen, is in 34th place with 580 points.
Late last month on the Potomac River near Washington D.C., Lintner rallied from catching just one fish on day one to a 23rd-place finish that paid $10,000.
This weekend at the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship at Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota, Lintner was in 50th place after two Saturday’s weigh in. The victor will be awarded $100,000, and the remaining $900,000 will be distributed to the other 49 pros.Bassmaster Magazine's panel of experts picked Mille Lacs as No. 10 on the “100 Best Bass Lakes” list for 2015. It is the first time the Elite Series has ever visited Mille Lacs, which has garnered the reputation of being one of the finest smallmouth fisheries in the nation.
Wounded Warriors Fishing Trip Set
Once again, some 40 Wounded Warriors will be saluted for the fifth consecutive year by the Central Coast Chapter of Anglers Anonymous. The Free saltwater fishing trip out of Morro Bay Landing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Participating veterans have dubbed the event “Reel World R & R.”
Fishing will be aboard the Endeavor and two small boats, BBQ and Reel EZ.
Bay Ossos and Atascadero Kiwanis Clubs will play host to the participants following the fishing at a barbecue at Tideland Park in Morro Bay.
Those interested in donating to the club may contact Greg Birkholz at 805 714-6776.
Virg's Landing
Morro Bay's Mark Brown is qualifier No. 23 for Virg's December Lingcod Derby. He punched his ticket with a 17.8-pound lingcod.
On last week's 13 trips, 362 anglers caught 3,703 fish, including 279 lingcod, 378 red rockcod and 14 ocean whitefish. Through Sept. 10, the season's lingcod count stood at 5,321.
Other jackpot winners were: Calvin Walker, 12.0 cabezon; Aaron Bravo, Santa Maria, 21.0 ling; Mikey Munoz, Shafter, 18.9 ling; Sam Babb, Paso Robles, 14.1 ling; Paul Murray, San Luis Obispo, 14.0 ling; Jackie Cameron, Bakersfield, 13.4 ling; John Manell, Paso Robles, 13.3 ling; and Stephen Mann, Murrieta, 13.0 ling.
Morro Bay Landing
An angler who registered for last Sunday's jackpot aboard the Endeavor as “Braden C. from Morro Bay” proceeded to catch the week's biggest fish, a 20-pound ling.
Also winning jackpots with 17-pound lings were Scott Ewing, Los Angeles, and Jim Webb, Cambria. Other winners included: Tony Trivine, Exeter, 16.0 ling; Anne Ozunn, Bakersfield, 14.0 ling; Craig Bunch, 12.0 ling; Fernando Villegas, 13.9 ling; and Adrianna Brinkley, Taft, 5.10 red rockcod.
Five different fishing boats operated out of the landing last week, transporting 173 anglers. Their catch included 189 lingcod, 1,071 red rockfish and 659 assorted rockfish,
Port San Luis Boatyard
The Whopper of the Week, a 13.9-pound lingcod went to a Bakersfield angler named Umberto (no last name provided). One hundred seven lingcod were harvested, plus four white seabass and one halibut. Launched were 153 boats.
Patriot Sportfishing
Rudy Didrickson, Arroyo Grande, had last week's big fish, a 21-pound ling. Other jackpot winners were: Gary Jobilado, Arcadia, 13.0 ling; Arnold Lui, Arroyo Grande, and Kevin Rhea, Visalia, 12.0 lings; Sean Dougherty, Salina, Kansas, Eddie Lor, Riverside, 10.0 lings; Jeff Mullican, Vista, 11.0 ling; and Frankie Herrera, Cuyama, 8.0 ling.
The catch by 273 anglers included: 151 lingcod, 286 red rockcod, 176 coppers, 89 bolina, 10 boccacio and cabezon, plus 2,866 assorted rockfish.
Whale Rock
For the first time since the venue opened in late April, there were some fish caught. Three anglers showed up and caught two 4-inch steelhead, which were released. Another angler witnessed a small trout attacking bait on the surface.
Lake Nacimiento
Heritage Ranch reporter Dave Rymal didn't get a bite Wednesday morning but residents Glenn and Helen Johnson did. They drop shotted for five spotted bass and two crappie.
Lake Levels
Lake
Capacity
Current Level
Percent
Lopez
49,388
12,103.8
24.5
Nacimiento
377,900
101,093
26.75
Santa Margarita
23,842.9
2,356
9.9
Whale Rock
38,966.5
12,789.2
32.82
