Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California.
More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.
The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.
Dorothea Lange Elementary School Principal Michael Flushman describes the mood during the school's lockdown on the last day of school, Friday, June 9, after a scammer called a mother to say he had kidnapped her daughter, a student at the school, and demanded money.
While officers were taking fire and had just rescued a family of five children and four adults from the residence in the 300 block of West Dakota Avenue Wednesday morning, June 7, 2017, one sergeant took time to calm a frightened dog fleeing the gunfire. Although one of the family’s pets was shot by the suspect and later died in surgery, the dog in this video survived and was later reunited with its family.
Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.
Glen and Melinda Forbes have transformed an Atascadero colony-era home's yard into a garden oasis, with a massive 100-year-old walnut tree in the front and fruit trees, rose gardens and flowering vines throughout.
Cal Poly's Merry Hoopsters practice Hula hooping on Dexter Lawn on campus. Hooping is a way for them to exercise, challenge themselves and search for the "flow state" — which one member describes as existing in the moment.
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.