Mike Bianchi: Buying Wembley Stadium doesn't mean Khan is moving Jaguars to London, but

When the news broke a few days ago that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is on the verge of buying London's legendary Wembley Stadium for a price of nearly $1 billion, the knee-jerk reaction was that the jolly-good Jags would soon be leaving North Florida for Southern England.
As USA Today wrote almost immediately after the news broke, "Khan, the NFL and the Jacksonville mayor can spin it any way they like, but this move is exactly what it appears: Khan is positioning the Jaguars to be the league's first permanent team in London."
Sorry, but I'm not buying what USA Today is selling. It would make no business sense for Khan to be investing so much money in renovating the Jaguars current stadium if he plans to move the team. Khan has literally sunk tens of millions of dollars to upgrade Jacksonville's stadium since he bought the team a few years ago and just recently he announced a $2.5 billon plan to develop the land around the stadium.
Khan rightfully took umbrage with USA Today's definitive stance that he is going to move the Jaguars to London.
"Every time there's a transaction that has visibility, you folks start connecting dots that shouldn't be connected," Khan told the media. "Six years of actions here (since he bought the Jaguars) should be speaking volumes more than some (USA Today) blog."
He's right. Khan has done everything in his power to invest in the Jaguars and rescue the franchise from its decade-plus malaise. USA Today and others often refer to the Jaguars "attendance woes" when really that is a false narrative. While it's true Jacksonville is one of the smallest markets in the league, do you realize the Jaguars averaged more fans last season than the Steelers ... and the Bucs ... and the Bears ... and both new teams in L.A.?
Why doesn't anybody ever talk about the Bucs moving to England? After all, their owners – the Glazers – own the iconic Manchester United soccer team.
It simply doesn't make sense for Khan to relocate the Jaguars to London. Let's face it, if he were to move the team, he would be vilified as the Art Modell of Duval County and all of his business ventures around Jacksonville's stadium would go belly-up because fans and citizens would be so irate.
However, I do have another theory. The NFL has made it quite clear that it wants to expand and put a team (or teams) in Europe. Who's to say that Khan isn't buying Wembley Stadium so he will have the inside the track on being the owner of the very first (and very profitable) European NFL team. Maybe, just maybe, he's investing all of this money in Jacksonville to make the franchise more viable for a potential buyer.
Could it be, he might sell the Jaguars, who would stay in Jacksonville, while Khan becomes the owner of a new NFL expansion team in London?
It goes without saying that Khan is a brilliant businessman who is not going to buy Wembley Stadium for nearly a billion dollars without having something big – very big – in the works.
When it comes to making money, Shad Khan is among the most astute businessmen in the world.
