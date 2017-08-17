Ron Cook: Don't count out James Harrison just yet

What's the rush?
Why did the Steelers feel the need to name T.J. Watt as their starting right outside linebacker this week with the season opener not until Sept. 10 in Cleveland?
Why are they showing such disrespect for James Harrison by saying he probably won't get much playing time and calling him – in linebackers coach Joey Porter's stinging words – "a relief pitcher"?
I don't get it.
Sure, Watt's pro career is off to a nice start. He has wowed at training camp from the first day with his work ethic and his football smarts. He had two early sacks, a quarterback hurry and a pass break-up in the first exhibition game Friday night against the New York Football Giants. He has a long way to go to match his brother J.J.'s three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, but his initial steps have been impressive.
I also understand Watt and fellow No. 1 draft pick Bud Dupree are the Steelers' future. Dupree showed enough last season once he got healthy – 41/2 sacks in the final seven regular-season games and a ferocious hit on Miami quarterback Matt Moore in the playoffs – to make me think he's going to be a star. He should be much improved this season, although it would be nice if he gets in some work at training camp. The team has held him out because of another injury, presumably, as a precaution.
Maybe Watt and Dupree will give the Steelers All-Pro play at outside linebacker for years to come.
Maybe.
But I'm not quite ready to write off Harrison. I don't think Porter meant to do it Monday when he anointed Watt as the starter, but it sure came across that way. I don't care that Harrison is 39. There's not a better-conditioned athlete on the Steelers unless it's Antonio Brown. Certainly, no one trains harder. Harrison often posts his amazing 5 a.m. workouts online. I get tired just hitting the button to call them up to watch.
I learned a long time ago not to count out Harrison. In 2014, he came out of retirement early in the season to save the Steelers after injuries to Ryan Shazier and Jarvis Jones, finishing with 51/2 sacks. In 2015, the team hoped to limit him to 25 snaps a game, but he ended up playing about 60 percent of the time and had 5 sacks plus two more in the postseason. Last season, he split playing time early with Jones but took over the starting position in the second half of the season. He wasn't just the Steelers' best pass rusher with 5 sacks in the regular season. He made big plays at important times. He had 11/2 sacks, 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the playoff win against Miami. He had another sack the next week against Kansas City and forced a holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher that nullified what would have been a late, tying 2-point conversion.
"I think my numbers showed the more I played the better I played," Harrison told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac earlier this month.
Relief pitcher?
Harrison is Mariano Rivera.
Only a fool would write off Harrison.
I just hope Dupree is full-go for the Cleveland game. I hope Watt doesn't go through the same learning pains that almost all rookies do. Those early-season games are important, too. That's especially true with the Steelers needing to finish with a better record than the New England Patriots to have their best chance of reaching Super Bowl LII.
Mike Tomlin liked Watt's production Friday night but said he was most impressed that the MetLife Stadium lights weren't too bright for him. That's a good thing because the competition will get a lot tougher soon. Watt played against Giants reserves. In Cleveland, he will line up against future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas.
It's comforting to know Harrison will be standing by if needed to come out of the bullpen.
