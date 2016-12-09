4 crazy things that happened when Raiders played the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs battled on a frosty Thursday night to a 21-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders to take control of the AFC West.
Here are four interesting things that happened as part of that rivalry game.
1) Raiders coach Jack Del Rio gives Chiefs coach Andy Reid the death stare after meeting up on the field after the game. Oh, and Reid had a nice patronizing shoulder pat for Del Rio.
Reid & Del Rio postgame pic.twitter.com/LSu6W6L7nY— Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 9, 2016
2) Raiders fans drain their airplane’s supply of booze on the way out to Kansas City. And, you know what? It’s only a three-hour flight!
Bay Area News Groups Raiders beat writer Jimmy Durkin was there.
Announcement on flight to Kansas City congratulates the entire aircraft for wiping them completely out of booze. Yep, it's a Raiders flight.— Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) December 7, 2016
3) Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave Raiders punter Marquette King a taste of his own medicine.
It comes at the 26-second mark of this NFL video tweet.
“He told me I didn’t have any rhythm.”— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2016
“... Trust me, wait until I get in the end zone, i’ll show you some rhythm.” https://t.co/sfMIc89HDC
But this is the punter with the most swag ever in the history of the NFL. So he responded to Kelce:
I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol... https://t.co/O54A8nCA0b— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 9, 2016
4) Last but not least, a brawl broke out - fans flying over seats and everything - in the 22-degree weather of Arrowhead Stadium.
