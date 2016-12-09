4 crazy things that happened when Raiders played the Chiefs

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation Pause

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:35 Watch drivers navigate Cuesta Grade in the rain

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast