Optimum Basketball to host Spring Break Pro Skills Clinic April 17-18

Local basketball players will have a chance to work with collegiate coaches next week when Optimum Basketball hosts its Spring Break Pro Skills Clinic.
Boys and girls ages 8 to 17 can participate in the two-day camp, which runs from noon until 4 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday at Cuesta College Gym. The cost is $80 per athlete, and training sessions will be split into groups based on skill level.
Cuesta College men’s basketball assistant coaches Casey Blair, Alex Raj and Alex Engel will lead each session, with a focus on advanced moves and footwork rooted in fundamentals.
The daily schedule will include ball handling, shooting off the dribble, passing in traffic, 1-on-1 play, pick-and-roll breakdown and much more.
Registration is available online at www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms/.
Any questions can be directed to alexraj@optimumbasketball.com.
