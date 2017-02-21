Optimum Basketball set to host Elite Skills Clinics at Cuesta College

Local basketball players looking to improve their skills will have a chance to work with college coaches when Optimum Basketball continues its Elite Skills Clinics on Wednesday night at Cuesta College.
Current Cuesta College men’s basketball assistant coaches Alex Raj and Casey Blair will direct clinics from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday inside Cuesta Gym. The Optimum Basketball staff includes trainers with playing and coaching experience in both the college and professional ranks.
Players can expect to focus on ball handling, shooting, footwork, passing, defense and improving overall knowledge of the game during each session. They also could have the opportunity to join one of Optimum Basketball’s teams for youth and high school players.
Individual and small group training sessions also are available.
More information on the clinics can be found at optimumbasketball.com, or via email: alexraj@optimumbasketball.com. Registration also is available online at http://www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms. Cost is $100.
