Optimum Basketball to host Elite Ball Handling Clinic Thursday night

Optimum Basketball is scheduled to host an Elite Ball Handling Clinic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday inside the Cuesta College Gym.
East Coast-based trainer Joey Craigue, along with Optimum Head Trainer Alex Raj, will help local basketball players improve and develop their abilities specific to ball handling.
“Our intention is to give our athletes the tools needed to become an elite ball handler,” Raj said in a release. “So come ready to work hard and get better.”
This one-time clinic costs $35 and walk-ins are welcome at the door, space permitting. Registering in advance is recommended in order to secure a spot.
Visit the Cuesta College Community programs website to register at http://www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms/.
