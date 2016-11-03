Optimum Basketball continues Elite Skills Clinics at Cuesta College

Local basketball players looking to improve their skills will have a chance to work with college coaches when Optimum Basketball continues its Elite Skills Clinic on Monday night.
Current Cuesta College men’s basketball assistant coaches Alex Raj and Casey Blair will direct clinics from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through November at Cuesta Gym.
Players can expect to focus on ball handling, shooting, footwork, passing, defense and improving overall knowledge of the game during each session. They also could have the opportunity to join one of Optimum Basketball’s teams for youth and high school players.
Individual and small group training sessions also are available.
More information on the clinics can be found at optimumbasketball.com, or email alexraj@optimumbasketball.com. Registration also is available online at http://www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms. Cost is $120.
