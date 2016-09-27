Optimum Basketball continues Elite Skills Clinics at Cuesta College

Local basketball players looking to improve their skills will have a chance to work with college coaches when Optimum Basketball continues its Elite Skills Clinic on Wednesday night.
Optimum Basketball, led by former professional basketball player and current Cuesta College men’s basketball assistant coach Alex Raj, will host clinics from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through October at Cuesta Gym.
In addition to Raj, participants also will work closely with other former college and professional players and current coaches from around the area.
Players can expect to focus on ball handling, shooting, footwork, passing, defense and improving overall knowledge of the game during each session. They also could have the opportunity to join one of Optimum Basketball’s teams for youth and high school players.
More information on the clinics can be found at optimumbasketball.com, or email optimumbasketball@gmail.com. Registration also is available online at http://www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms. Cost is $150.
