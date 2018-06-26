Steve Popper: As fingers point for NY Mets' blame, ownership remains the constant

It was easy to point a finger and find someone to blame for the Mets' current losing streak. Take Sunday afternoon as an example. This one came in a sort of new low fashion that made it feel like rock-bottom had arrived.
You could point to the mound where the Mets opted to put Jerry Blevins, at 34 years old, in a starting role for the first time in his career.
You could point to the dugout and aim your ire at rookie manager Mickey Callaway for choosing Blevins, who wasn't particularly good at his chosen role of lefty specialist out of the pen, where he had made 532 career appearances, rather than starting Chris Flexen.
Or you could pin the blame for that and plenty more at the executive suite where Sandy Alderson resides, the Mets' general manager bungling the entire situation, from the handling of Jason Vargas, who suffered a calf injury jogging Wednesday in Denver and was kept in play for Sunday's start – as if that were an answer the team needed to cling to – on to passing on a chance to call up Corey Oswalt.
But more accurately, look to the owner's suite where it is presumed the Wilpons still reside. You don't see them much since the entire Bernie Madoff episode began, sending the family ownership into disarray. One former Met said that the Wilpons, while well-intentioned, have done the franchise no favors by going silent since then, through the ugly series of revelations and lawsuits, on to the settlement and the sale of shares of the franchise.
Mets' fans are accustomed to hard times, used to feeling like second-class citizens to the Yankees nearly 100-year dynasty in New York. Maybe they're even used to days like Sunday, when the Mets lost their sixth straight game in particularly embarrassing fashion, watching a procession of relievers make their way to the mound while serving up seven home runs.
Those fans also probably could come up with a better plan, the most ardent fan would admit that the cringe they feel when a call is made to the bullpen in the seventh inning isn't exactly a prerequisite for opting to have the relievers fill up an entire game.
Callaway joked that he has handled it because, "I was a really terrible player so I've been through this before."
What the fans want though is what the former Met suggested, "Be out there and talk to the fans honestly." The Wilpons don't need to set unrealistic expectations, don't need to tell you that someone like Blevins is a great option to start on the mound or that this season can turn around, but tell the truth.
If that truth is that the franchise has to do things on the cheap, then say it. That may be answered with a realistic answer from the fans: Sell the team if you can't do business in New York the way the market demands.
The Mets' payroll has lingered below the league average since the Madoff scandal set the team into a financial spiral downward. They have jumped the payroll this season – although part of the problem is just how they chose to spend the money.
The Mets currently have $56 million in salaries among the 25 players on the active roster and a staggering $89 million on the disabled list – they do lead the majors in spending on the DL right now, so that's something.
"I understand the fan base's frustration," Jeff Wilpon told the team's beat reporters in January, breaking a three-year silence. "We have the same frustration – not only myself, but the rest of the baseball department and the rest of the staff here at the Mets. We certainly want to win. There's nobody going out there trying to not win, and not do their best to put us in the absolute best position to win."
That may be true, but the Mets have shuffled the deck chairs for a decade and it has all looked very much the same. They have spent on free-agent failures, stayed out of the running for the real talent, and perhaps most alarming, crafted a farm system that has little hope of providing help. And, let's be honest, stuffing your top farm system in Las Vegas is the kind of penny-pinching that has real implications.
When the Mets reached the World Series in 2015 it covered up some of the issues, but left a reality – that the bulk of that team's success was made up of leftover assets from the previous front office.
The "Five Aces" never panned out. Matt Harvey shone briefly and whether it was injury or attitude, he was sent packing. Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler have spun their wheels trying to get their production started. Noah Syndergaard has been stuck on the disabled list for a month now, and only Jacob deGrom has actually seemed to move forward in his career.
The pieces that Alderson has backed the starting pitching – even when it's a better option than Blevins – has been hardly inspiring, whether from free agency or the farm system. Yoenis Cespedes can make a difference in the lineup if he ever gets healthy – although even he speculated he couldn't save this team. Jay Bruce was signed rather than some of the young, more athletic and yes, more expensive options over the winter, and he's on the DL, too. David Wright and Jose Reyes are left as grim reminders of what once was.
"I think as an industry, investment in older players is diminishing," Alderson said Friday. "On the other hand, older players can present a real value and from a performance standpoint, improve the team. But at the same time, you have to recognize that with age comes some additional challenges physically. What we have to do, more importantly than anything else, is figure out a way to address those issues as they arise or before they arise."
The Mets haven't exactly moved quickly to address those issues and that's how they get to where they are now, languishing among the bottom of the major leagues and just 20-43 after an 11-1 start to the season.
Now, as calls mount for a rebuild, Alderson is left to address the dimming hopes.
"We need some more wins," he admitted. "We're (13) games under .500. We need to see some improvement in our win-loss record almost immediately. We all recognize that. At the same time, we're still in the middle of June. Most teams are still trying to sort out where they are and what they're going to do. A lot will depend on what will happen in the next two or three weeks.
"There are a few teams that are going to be buyers. There are a few teams that are already sellers. And there are a bunch of teams in the middle. I would put us in the middle. We know what we have in Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard. I don't know that any team will ever tell you that they're never going to do this or do that. If somebody came to us and said, 'We'll give you all of our top 20 prospects,' it's probably something you'd have to at least consider."
Moving one of their few star pieces could start the Mets back on track, accumulating pieces for a system in need of it.
If they did, would you be sure they'd get it right?
Alderson was brought in years ago to manage the payroll and build the farm system, where cheaper winning ways would supposedly be found. But that hasn't panned out and he might not be long for the job, a succession line already believed to be in place and maybe accelerating as the losses pile up. The manager was changed again over the winter, the medical staff was replaced, and the one thing that hasn't changed – results.
The common denominator? The ownership. That is where you can point fingers and the place where it won't get better until they step forward and stand up.
Talk to the fans. Tell them the truth.
