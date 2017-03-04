Bryce Miller: Ryan Schimpf returns as baseball's 5-9, offensive mystery

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" ' Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:30 What the route Kristin Smart took looks like today

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

0:54 A tour of the Piedras Blancas Light Station