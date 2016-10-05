Baseball

October 5, 2016 3:10 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner visits Firestone Grill for a tri-tip ‘sando’

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

What does a major league baseball player do after losing three road games in a row to the San Francisco Giants?

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder and Long Beach native Justin Turner had a pretty good idea — stop for some comfort food at Firestone Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo on the way home.

Turner tweeted a photo of his meal Sunday and described going out of his way to visit the SLO landmark for a tri-tip sandwich and some fries.

“When you take 101 instead of 5 just so we can stop at @FireStoneGrill_ in SLO and get a tri tip steak sando,” Turner, who went to school at Cal State Fullerton, tweeted following the Dodgers’ 7-1 loss to the Giants earlier in the day.

Teammate Joc Pederson agreed with the decision.

“The best!!” Pederson tweeted in response to the photo of Turner’s meal.

It will be a while before Turner will have a chance at seconds. The Dodgers begin their playoff series on the East Coast against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Related content

Baseball

Comments

Videos

Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

View more video

Sports Videos