Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner visits Firestone Grill for a tri-tip ‘sando’

What does a major league baseball player do after losing three road games in a row to the San Francisco Giants?
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder and Long Beach native Justin Turner had a pretty good idea — stop for some comfort food at Firestone Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo on the way home.
Turner tweeted a photo of his meal Sunday and described going out of his way to visit the SLO landmark for a tri-tip sandwich and some fries.
“When you take 101 instead of 5 just so we can stop at @FireStoneGrill_ in SLO and get a tri tip steak sando,” Turner, who went to school at Cal State Fullerton, tweeted following the Dodgers’ 7-1 loss to the Giants earlier in the day.
When you take 101 instead of 5 just so we can stop at @FireStoneGrill_ in SLO and get a tri tip steak sando pic.twitter.com/U9rqRkXE6i— Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 3, 2016
Teammate Joc Pederson agreed with the decision.
“The best!!” Pederson tweeted in response to the photo of Turner’s meal.
@redturn2 @FireStoneGrill_ the best!!— Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) October 3, 2016
It will be a while before Turner will have a chance at seconds. The Dodgers begin their playoff series on the East Coast against the Washington Nationals on Friday.
