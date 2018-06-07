Bailey Doherty tossed a no-hitter in the Atascadero High School softball team's opener of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs against St. Bonaventure on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
High School Sports

Queen of no-hitters, SLO High's future Mustang and all of The Tribune players of the year

By Travis Gibson

June 07, 2018 01:11 PM

Here are The Tribune's picks for the top prep athletes from the 2018 spring sports season.

Baseball

County Player of the Year: Brooks Lee, junior, SLO High

DSC_9838.jpg
San Luis Obispo High School junior Brooks Lee, son of Cal Poly baseball coach Larry Lee, has been one of the best hitters in SLO County this season.
Courtesy Josh Lober

After missing his sophomore season with an injury, SLO High junior shortstop Brooks Lee returned to the field and had a monster season in 2018. Lee, a Cal Poly commit and son of Mustangs head coach Larry Lee, hit for power and average as a switch-hitter and helped lead SLO High to a PAC 8 title. He finished the season with a team-leading .462 batting average to go along with 35 RBI and three home runs.

All County Team

Justice Gibbons, junior, Templeton

Cooper Benson, junior, SLO High

Nolan Meredith, senior, Atascadero

Nathan Meredith, senior, Atascadero

Sage Pera, senior, Mission Prep

Will Stroud, senior, Paso Robles

Michael McLean, senior, Arroyo Grande

Ricky Iniguez, junior, Nipomo

Noach Cracknell, senior, SLO High

Softball

County Player of the Year: Bailey Doherty, sophomore, Atascadero High

IMG_9761
Atascadero High School sophomore Bailey Doherty has helped her team at the plate and on the mound in the 2018 season.
tgibson@thetribunenews.com Travis Gibson

Atascadero High sophomore Bailey Doherty dominated on the mound in 2018 and helped lead the Greyhounds to a PAC 8 title and a deep run in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Doherty finished the season with a 20-2 record and a 0.75 ERA. She threw three complete game no-hitters and a perfect game during the season while racking up 282 strikeouts. She also had a big year at the plate, posting a .394 batting average to go along with 27 RBI and four home runs.

All County Team

Xiao Gin, sophomore, SLO High

Ashley Daugherty, junior, Templeton

Lya Abel, junior, Paso Robles

Claire Lohayza, junior, Atascadero

Bella Backer, freshman, Templeton

Brianna Giordano, senior, Arroyo Grande

Lisette Coria, junior, Nipomo

Anna Reed, sophomore, Mission Prep

Sophia Prieto, sophomore, Paso Robles

Boys Golf

County Player of the Year: Casey Leebrick, senior, SLO High

Leebrick.JPG
San Luis Obispo senior Casey Leebrick shot a 5-under par 67 to win the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional tournament Monday, May, 7, 2018.
SLO High Athletics

SLO High senior Casey Leebrick was named co-PAC 8 Player of the Year and had a strong season highlighted by a 5-under par 67 to win the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional tournament. Leebrick will play golf at York College in Pennsylvania this fall.

All County Team

Mac Dougherty, junior, Morro Bay

Owen Avrit, junior, Arroyo Grande

Jeff Perry, junior, SLO High

Ben Feldman, freshman, Arroyo Grande

Colby Calloway, junior, Paso Robles

Boys Tennis

County Player of the Year: Zach Hilty, senior, SLO High

SLO High senior Zach Hilty repeated as the PAC 8 singles champion and was named PAC 8 Player of the Year in 2018.

All County Team

Colby Grey, junior, Templeton High

Elias Weeks, freshman, SLO High

Nathan Butterfield, sophomore, SLO High

Austin Bricker, senior, Arroyo Grande

Dylan Black, junior, Arroyo Grande

Sam Ashbrook, sophomore, Arroyo Grande

Track and Field

County Track and Field Athletes of the Year

Male: Joseph Ruddell, sophomore, Morro Bay High (high jump)

IMG_9293 (1).JPG
Morro Bay sophomore Joseph Ruddell is the 2018 Boys Track and Field County Athlete of the Year.
Courtesy Mark Smith

Morro Bay High sophomore Joey Ruddell broke a school record, won Los Padres League and CIF-Southern Section Division titles and finished in the Top 12 at the CIF State Meet in the high jump during a standout season.

Female: Anneke Moersdorf, junior, SLO High (jumps)

IMG_9257 (2).JPG
SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf is the 2018 Girls Track and Field County Athlete of the Year.
Courtesy Mark Smith

SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf won league titles in the long jump and the high jump, but it was her skills in the triple jump that carried her deep into the postseason and helped her earn a spot in the CIF State Meet.

All County Team

Cade England, senior, Paso Robles (triple jump)

Winter Wong, junior, Arroyo Grande (pole vault)

Caius Cowgill, senior, SLO High (sprints)

Kim Buchanan, junior, Paso Robles (throws)

Merran Grindley, freshman, Templeton (hurdles)

Madeline Fletcher, junior, SLO High (middle distance)

Justice Fair, junior, Arroyo Grande (jumps, hurdles)

Pablo Cortes, junior, Paso Robles (distance)

Spencer Ely, senior, Arroyo Grande (pole vault)

Alexi Steinmaus, sophomore, SLO High (distance)

Cole Bajema, junior, Nipomo (middle distance)

Corban Payne, junior, Paso Robles (throws)

Boys Volleyball

County Player of the Year: Sawyer McSorley, senior, SLO High

SLO High senior Sawyer McSorley was named PAC 8 Player of the Year and helped lead the Tigers to a PAC 8 title, ending a run of seven straight league titles by Arroyo Grande.

All County Team

Jackson Tourdot, senior, Arroyo Grande

Jaden Churchill, junior, Morro Bay

Quin Etnyre, senior, Arroyo Grande

Drew Maas, senior, SLO High

Chase Erwin, senior, Templeton

Ramon Torres, senior, Paso Robles

Swim/Dive

Male: Galen Penvenne, senior, SLO High

SLO High senior Galen Penvenne broke four school records in his final high school season. The Cal commit also made All-American in the 50, 100, 200 freestyle and 200 free relay.

Female: Saray Brown, sophomore, Nipomo High

Nipomo High sophomore Saray Brown finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championships and was Los Padres Leauge champion in the same event.

All County Team

Cori Southward, junior, Paso Robles (dive)

Sophie Maino, senior, SLO High (dive)

Jared Martin, senior, Arroyo Grande

Rayanne Bartolome, junior, SLO High

Emily Edds, sophomore, Nipomo

Wyatt Marsalck, senior, Nipomo

Mark Erbstoesser, junior, SLO High

John Erbstoesser, junior, SLO High

Kendall Moffitt, freshman, Paso Robles

Natalia Kuipers, sophomore, SLO High

Audrey Hughes, sophomore, Paso Robles

Kendra Twist, junior, Morro Bay

James Hazel, senior, Arroyo Grande

Blake Simpson, sophomore, Nipomo

