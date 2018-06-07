Queen of no-hitters, SLO High's future Mustang and all of The Tribune players of the year

Here are The Tribune's picks for the top prep athletes from the 2018 spring sports season.
Baseball
County Player of the Year: Brooks Lee, junior, SLO High
After missing his sophomore season with an injury, SLO High junior shortstop Brooks Lee returned to the field and had a monster season in 2018. Lee, a Cal Poly commit and son of Mustangs head coach Larry Lee, hit for power and average as a switch-hitter and helped lead SLO High to a PAC 8 title. He finished the season with a team-leading .462 batting average to go along with 35 RBI and three home runs.
All County Team
Justice Gibbons, junior, Templeton
Cooper Benson, junior, SLO High
Nolan Meredith, senior, Atascadero
Nathan Meredith, senior, Atascadero
Sage Pera, senior, Mission Prep
Will Stroud, senior, Paso Robles
Michael McLean, senior, Arroyo Grande
Ricky Iniguez, junior, Nipomo
Noach Cracknell, senior, SLO High
Softball
County Player of the Year: Bailey Doherty, sophomore, Atascadero High
Atascadero High sophomore Bailey Doherty dominated on the mound in 2018 and helped lead the Greyhounds to a PAC 8 title and a deep run in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Doherty finished the season with a 20-2 record and a 0.75 ERA. She threw three complete game no-hitters and a perfect game during the season while racking up 282 strikeouts. She also had a big year at the plate, posting a .394 batting average to go along with 27 RBI and four home runs.
All County Team
Xiao Gin, sophomore, SLO High
Ashley Daugherty, junior, Templeton
Lya Abel, junior, Paso Robles
Claire Lohayza, junior, Atascadero
Bella Backer, freshman, Templeton
Brianna Giordano, senior, Arroyo Grande
Lisette Coria, junior, Nipomo
Anna Reed, sophomore, Mission Prep
Sophia Prieto, sophomore, Paso Robles
Boys Golf
County Player of the Year: Casey Leebrick, senior, SLO High
SLO High senior Casey Leebrick was named co-PAC 8 Player of the Year and had a strong season highlighted by a 5-under par 67 to win the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional tournament. Leebrick will play golf at York College in Pennsylvania this fall.
All County Team
Mac Dougherty, junior, Morro Bay
Owen Avrit, junior, Arroyo Grande
Jeff Perry, junior, SLO High
Ben Feldman, freshman, Arroyo Grande
Colby Calloway, junior, Paso Robles
Boys Tennis
County Player of the Year: Zach Hilty, senior, SLO High
SLO High senior Zach Hilty repeated as the PAC 8 singles champion and was named PAC 8 Player of the Year in 2018.
All County Team
Colby Grey, junior, Templeton High
Elias Weeks, freshman, SLO High
Nathan Butterfield, sophomore, SLO High
Austin Bricker, senior, Arroyo Grande
Dylan Black, junior, Arroyo Grande
Sam Ashbrook, sophomore, Arroyo Grande
Track and Field
County Track and Field Athletes of the Year
Male: Joseph Ruddell, sophomore, Morro Bay High (high jump)
Morro Bay High sophomore Joey Ruddell broke a school record, won Los Padres League and CIF-Southern Section Division titles and finished in the Top 12 at the CIF State Meet in the high jump during a standout season.
Female: Anneke Moersdorf, junior, SLO High (jumps)
SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf won league titles in the long jump and the high jump, but it was her skills in the triple jump that carried her deep into the postseason and helped her earn a spot in the CIF State Meet.
All County Team
Cade England, senior, Paso Robles (triple jump)
Winter Wong, junior, Arroyo Grande (pole vault)
Caius Cowgill, senior, SLO High (sprints)
Kim Buchanan, junior, Paso Robles (throws)
Merran Grindley, freshman, Templeton (hurdles)
Madeline Fletcher, junior, SLO High (middle distance)
Justice Fair, junior, Arroyo Grande (jumps, hurdles)
Pablo Cortes, junior, Paso Robles (distance)
Spencer Ely, senior, Arroyo Grande (pole vault)
Alexi Steinmaus, sophomore, SLO High (distance)
Cole Bajema, junior, Nipomo (middle distance)
Corban Payne, junior, Paso Robles (throws)
Boys Volleyball
County Player of the Year: Sawyer McSorley, senior, SLO High
SLO High senior Sawyer McSorley was named PAC 8 Player of the Year and helped lead the Tigers to a PAC 8 title, ending a run of seven straight league titles by Arroyo Grande.
All County Team
Jackson Tourdot, senior, Arroyo Grande
Jaden Churchill, junior, Morro Bay
Quin Etnyre, senior, Arroyo Grande
Drew Maas, senior, SLO High
Chase Erwin, senior, Templeton
Ramon Torres, senior, Paso Robles
Swim/Dive
Male: Galen Penvenne, senior, SLO High
SLO High senior Galen Penvenne broke four school records in his final high school season. The Cal commit also made All-American in the 50, 100, 200 freestyle and 200 free relay.
Female: Saray Brown, sophomore, Nipomo High
Nipomo High sophomore Saray Brown finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championships and was Los Padres Leauge champion in the same event.
All County Team
Cori Southward, junior, Paso Robles (dive)
Sophie Maino, senior, SLO High (dive)
Jared Martin, senior, Arroyo Grande
Rayanne Bartolome, junior, SLO High
Emily Edds, sophomore, Nipomo
Wyatt Marsalck, senior, Nipomo
Mark Erbstoesser, junior, SLO High
John Erbstoesser, junior, SLO High
Kendall Moffitt, freshman, Paso Robles
Natalia Kuipers, sophomore, SLO High
Audrey Hughes, sophomore, Paso Robles
Kendra Twist, junior, Morro Bay
James Hazel, senior, Arroyo Grande
Blake Simpson, sophomore, Nipomo
