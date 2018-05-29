Templeton, Atascadero softball teams lose heartbreakers in semifinals of CIF sectionals

The postseason runs for the Atascadero and Templeton high school softball teams came to a heartbreaking close Tuesday.
Templeton, a team that had not lost all season, fell to JW North (Riverside) 8-3 in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. The Eagles’ winning streak ended at 25.
Templeton junior Ashley Daugherty had 12 strikeouts and a solo home run in the loss, but she gave up eight hits, including a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. The Templeton defense also struggled with six errors in the game.
Atascadero one out from win
In the semifinals of the Division 3 playoffs, Atascadero was one out away from the finals before late-game heroics from West (Torrance).
Atascadero rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning on a Claire Lohazya two-run home run. But with two outs in the bottom of the inning, a three-run walk-off home run dashed the Greyhounds' hopes and gave West a 6-4 win.
Atascadero, the PAC 8 champion, finished the season 23-4.
