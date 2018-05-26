Morro Bay sophomore qualifies for CIF State Championships in high jump

Morro Bay High School sophomore Joey Ruddell qualified for the CIF State Championships in the high jump Saturday with a third-place finish at the CIF-Southern Section Masters at El Camino College in Torrance.
For the second week in a row, Ruddell cleared 6-6 to tie his own school record and secure a spot at state, which will be held at Buchanan High School in Clovis starting June 1.
The 6-foot-9 Ruddell won the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title last Saturday with a 6-6 clearance.
It will be the second year in a row Morro Bay High sends a high jumper to the state meet after Jacob Furbee qualified last year as a sophomore.
▪ Paso Robles junior Kimberly Buchanan finished her first season as a track and field athlete with a seventh-place finish in the shot put at Masters. The throw of 39-10 1/2 failed to qualify Buchanan, whose primary sport is basketball, for the State Championships.
▪ Paso Robles senior Cade England placed 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 43'-9" on Saturday and will not advance to the CIF State Meet. England placed second in the Division 2 finals last week with a leap of 44-10 3/4.
Still to come
There is still one more SLO County track and field athlete looking to book a spot in the State Meet.
SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf (triple jump) had not completed her event at time of publication Saturday. This story will be updated as results go final.
Comments