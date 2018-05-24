Freshman hits 2 HRs to lift Templeton to CIF semifinals, Atascadero also advances to semis

The Templeton High School softball team has been known for its big bats all season. That trend continued Thursday in a 6-1 road win over Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
It was Templeton freshman Isabella Backer who started things off with a bang with a home run on the fourth pitch of the game. The next batter, senior Katie Murphee, backed that up with a home run of her own.
In the third inning, Backer smashed her sixth home run of the season and third of the playoffs to put Templeton up 3-1. She finished the game 3-for-4. Templeton now has 18 home runs on the season.
With a nice lead, Templeton's junior pitcher Ashley Daugherty took care of the rest. Daugherty struck out eight batters to keep the Eagles (25-0) undefeated on the season.
Templeton will face either El Segundo or JW North at home in the semifinals Tuesday.
Atascadero 3, Patriot 2
Atascadero scored on a single in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied and held on for a 3-2 road win over Patriot (Riverside) in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
In a pitcher's duel, Atascadero scored first to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Atascadero scored again, but Patriot tied the game with a two-run home run before the Greyhounds late run.
Atascadero will be on the road Tuesday against either top-seeded West (Torrance) or St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs).
