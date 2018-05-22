Kierra Vargas dives to make a catch on a sinking fly ball in left field in the Paso Robles High School softball team's second-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Sonora of La Habra won 9-0.
Paso High softball falls in 2nd round CIF playoff game; Atascadero, Templeton advance

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

May 22, 2018 06:19 PM

The Paso Robles High School softball team was knocked out of playoffs Tuesday, but two more North County schools advanced.

Atascadero (22-3) beat Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach) 5-1 at home to book a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals.

Templeton pulled out a narrow win, 1-0, in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs over Pomona Catholic. The win kept Templeton (24-0) undefeated on the season.

Opponents and locations for both upcoming quarterfinal games are to be determined.

As for Paso, the offense stalled in a 9-0 loss to Sonora (La Habra) in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Baseball

Arlington defeated SLO High 9-3 in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs. The Tigers were the last SLO County baseball team left in the playoffs after the first round.

