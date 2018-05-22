Paso High softball falls in 2nd round CIF playoff game; Atascadero, Templeton advance

The Paso Robles High School softball team was knocked out of playoffs Tuesday, but two more North County schools advanced.
Atascadero (22-3) beat Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach) 5-1 at home to book a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals.
Templeton pulled out a narrow win, 1-0, in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs over Pomona Catholic. The win kept Templeton (24-0) undefeated on the season.
Opponents and locations for both upcoming quarterfinal games are to be determined.
As for Paso, the offense stalled in a 9-0 loss to Sonora (La Habra) in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Baseball
Arlington defeated SLO High 9-3 in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs. The Tigers were the last SLO County baseball team left in the playoffs after the first round.
