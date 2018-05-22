Morro Bay High jumper leads four SLO County track and field athletes into Masters Meet

Morro Bay High School sophomore Joey Ruddell was one of four SLO County athletes who qualified Saturday for a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet this weekend.
Ruddell won the high jump and a Division 4 title at El Camino College by clearing 6-6. By doing so, the 6-foot-9 Ruddell broke his own school record and qualified for the Masters Meet, which will be held at the same venue on Saturday.
Ruddell finished fifth at the Division 4 finals as a freshman and watched as teammate Jacob Furbee finished third and went on to finish 12th at the CIF State Meet.
Heading into the Masters' Meet, which includes the best track and field athletes from the more than 600 schools in the Southern Section, Ruddell is tied for the second best jump in the entire Southern Section behind Trabuco Hill senior Sean Lee, a UCLA commit and defending state champion who cleared 7-3 earlier this year.
Paso Pair Advances
Paso Robles High junior Kimberly Buchanan and senior Cade England both earned spots in the Masters Meet by finishing in the top 10 in the CIF-Southern Section at the Division 2 finals at El Camino College on Saturday.
With a throw of 39-07 1/2 in the shot put, Buchanan finished in fourth place and had the eighth-best throw in the Southern Section.
England placed second in Division in the triple jump with a leap of 44-10 3/4. His jump makes him the 10th qualifier at the Masters Meet.
Moersdorf aims to repeat State run
SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf won a Division 3 title in the triple jump Saturday with a leap of 38-5 1/2 to qualify for the Masters Meet. She also won the Division 3 long jump event, but failed to qualify for the Masters with a jump of 17-11.
Last year, Moersdorf broke the school triple-jump record with a 40-2 1/4 mark at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet and went on to a sixth-place finish at the CIF State Meet.
Comments